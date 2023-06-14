Heroes unite for fundraising run to aid Dudley hospital

Dudley Group NHS charity manager, Nithee Patel (centre) joined over 90 local superheroes for the 5K run at Himley Hall Park

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital and Corbett and Dudley Guest outpatient centres, were joined by more than 200 people for the 5k Superhero Fun Run, which took place at Himley Hall and Park on Sunday.

More than 90 runners took part in the race, and all together have managed to raise £5,000 and counting, in funds for the Dudley Group NHS Charity which is going towards the children’s ward at Russells Hall Hospital to support children and young patients while they are in hospital.

More than 200 people attended on the day to cheer on the runners and enjoy the sunshine

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group and trustee of the trust’s charity, took part in the run.

She said, “It was great fun to be a part of our Superhero Fun Run and wonderful to see so many people turn up to help raise vital funds for our trust charity.

“The work the charity supports is incredibly important for our patients and their experience of our services and our staff wellbeing.

"The proceeds from this event will be for our children’s department to continue supporting and providing the best care to our young patients whilst they are in hospital.”

With the race kicking off at 11am, Dudley Port-based PureGym started the day with a warm-up session for everyone taking part.

Volunteers from Dudley Kingswinford Running Club joined the day as race marshals and supported the route

With the sun shining and some words of encouragement from the trust’s charity team and chief executive, the race began, with plenty of spectators on hand to cheer everyone on.

Throughout the event, there was also a family fun day filled with children’s activities, a fun fair, stalls, and refreshments available for all involved to enjoy in the warm summer weather and continue the fundraising.

Ian Chadwell, who took part in the run for the second time and works in the trust headquarters, said “One of the best things about the working in the NHS is being part of something bigger.

"It has been great to see colleagues from all parts of the hospital taking part, having fun and raising funds to make life that little bit better for our patients.

“Whilst it’s certainly been a very hot day, it’s a fantastic event to run in and having the shade of a big tree, a bottle of water and our medal waiting for us at the end was a brilliant moment.”

All participants of all ages received a medal at the end of the race

HSBC UK Wolverhampton Market and Inlife Designs sponsored the event and members from Dudley Kingswinford Running Club supported with the running route and as marshals.