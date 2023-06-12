Ambulance workers want government to listen as they join picket lines

Ambulance workers and Unite members came together to join the picket line at Burton Road

The continuing row over pay and safe staffing levels saw members of the Unite union go on strike on Monday, with staff downing tools and joining picket lines across the country.

Staff were greeted by car horns and shouts of support during the picket

This included four stations in the West Midlands, with picket lines taking place between 6am and 12pm and 6pm and 11.59pm at Ibstock Road in Coventry, Chester Road in Erdington, Forge Lane in Stoke and Burton Road in Dudley.

There were more than a dozen members of staff on the picket line outside Burton Road on a warm Monday morning, flying their Unite flags and placards which read "Save our NHS".

Staff carried signs and placards as they protested

Passing motorists also showed their support for the striking workers, honking their vehicle horns and shouting out of their windows, while passing ambulances from stations not on strike also sounded their horns and lights in support.

Although the feeling among the workers was good-natured, with children of workers present, Unite Representative for West Midlands Ambulance Service Jason Kirkham said he was disappointed that the ambulance workers were back out on strike and accused the government of no longer engaging with the union.

He said: "It's disappointing that the government has stopped engaging with us as even though the Staff council had a small majority and acceptance of the offer, Unite members voted to reject, and you would have hoped the government would have had the respect for the union's to bring that back to the table and see what they could have done to stop this happening.

"What we'd like to achieve from today is for the government to, hopefully, sit up and listen and say that ambulance staff and Unite are quite willing to carry on taking action and to come back around and discuss the pay deal.

"The deal doesn't meet the cost of living crisis and doesn't address the recruitment and retention issues within the NHS and it does nothing to try and help the public that need the NHS in terms of the waiting lists."

As well as the Unite union members from Dudley, there was also support from colleagues at other stations and from the regional office.

Simon Chambers (middle) said the public support had been amazing

Simon Chambers, who is Unite Union Representative at Donington in Telford, said it was right to come down and support his colleagues for what is a common cause.

He said: "We are all one branch, so it's good to be able to come down and give each other support for what is a common cause.

"I feel sad that we're here though as it should never have got to this point and there's only one group I blame, which is the government, as they should have got around the table and spoken to us properly and while they think they have done so, I don't think they have.

"The level of public support has been brilliant and it's surprised me as I didn't think we would get as much, so it really warms your heart."

Alongside Mr Chambers was Su Lowe, the regional officer for health for Unite, who said she was there to support the staff as she felt they deserved better.

Su Lowe said the government would have to listen if people kept striking

She said: "I'm here to support the strikers as they provide an amazing service and deserve better, have fought hard for better and nobody is listening to them so, from my point of view as a trade unionist, if the members want to strike and stand up for themselves, then I'm here to support them.

"The public support has been amazing as we were really worried because of the change in the negotiations of the pay deal, but we think that patients still need to be stood up for and staffing levels still need to be thought of, so we are amazed by the level of public support.

"The important thing that we want from this is that we keep the fight alive because if everything goes away, then it all goes downhill again because the government stopped listening, so we go on because then they'll have to listen to us."

The Unite members strike on Monday will be followed by union members at the Christie hospital in Manchester and the City Hospital in Birmingham, who will take strike action on Wednesday, June 14 to coincide with the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctor’s strike.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will continue to escalate its industrial action until the government returns to the negotiating table and makes NHS workers a fair pay offer.

“Our members are clear that a decade of real terms pay cuts and under investment is undermining the future of the NHS.