Tributes pour in former Dudley Council leader Alderman Fred Hunt

Alderman Fred Hunt

Alderman Hunt led the Dudley Labour group for 18 years from 1980 to 1998 and was leader of the council between 1986 and 1992 and 1994 to 1998.

Even after retirement he was a familiar figure around Lye and Wollescote, the ward he represented, being on the board of Wollescote Community Association, officially opening a sensory garden aged 89.

Former Dudley Labour group leader and Stourbridge North Councillor Pete Lowe praised Alderman Hunt's contribution to the Labour movement and the borough which spanned decades.

She said: "I have known Fred Hunt from the moment I joined the Labour Party in 1984.

"He has always been Mr Labour Party. Through his advice and guidance, he supported me at every stage, from member to elected member and eventually as Labour Leader on Dudley Council."

Councillor Lowe added: "He will be so sorely missed, a gentleman and a superb advocate for Lye, Dudley and the wider Black Country. My love to all his friends and family."

Former Stourbridge Labour MP Lynda Waltho said: "Fred Hunt was old school and proud of it.

"He was so helpful to me as MP for Stourbridge and although we didn’t always agree , he was always honest and respectful. Both Fred and Alderman John Simpson were bastions of Labour values and pride. Both missed and irreplaceable."

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Labour Councillor Adam Aston described Alderman Hunt as "a political giant".

He said: "Sad to hear of the death of former Leader of Dudley Council & Freeman of our Borough Fred Hunt.

"Fred led Dudley for Labour through the 90s and served as Millennium Mayor, a political giant with an incredible depth of knowledge and natural political instinct."

Veteran Labour Wednesfield North Councillor Phil Bateman remembered working alongside Alderman Hunt in various local government and union bodies.

He said: "Sad to hear of Fred’s passing. He was a colleague of mine in the Labour Party and on the railway, as well as in Local Government and was always a strong trade unionist in the NUR and later in RMT.

"Mary and I offer our condolences to Fred’s family and friends."