Dudley's André Furtado now a Love Island singleton after "bombshell" twist

André and Catherine before they parted ways

The 21-year-old was proving popular, coupling with Catherine in the first episode, but a new "bombshell" entrant with the power to waltz off with any contestant split the pair up.

The Irish 22-year-old's smile as Zachariah chose her showed she will not be heartbroken to miss the prospect of a guided tour around Dudley Zoo with André.

With other couples cementing their relationships and possible partners reducing if André remains solo he could be sent packing in the first week.

However, with Cupid machine gunning arrows around the villa the multi-lingual entrepreneur was invited on a date with new contestant Whitney within hours.

The Londoner said: "Me and André are vibing, I know he wants more from me, but I wont be rushed."

Whitney, however, had her head turned by a Continental fellow who works in the rail industry but has yet to couple up with either of them.

Andre needs to couple up with another contestant to remain in the series for a chance of walking away with £50,000 with a possible future wife, and a whirl of celebrity party invites and promotional opportunities.

However, now on its tenth series this year's Love Island first episode had more than a million viewers less compared to last year.

To keep interest in the series producers have followed Big Brother's example and began changing the format to increase the drama.

Hence, instead of being able to canoodle in peace with Catherine André was forced to watch a "bombshell" entrant given the power to take her away from him during a tense finale of episode two.

The former Dudley College pupil and Birmingham City University graduate, who speaks for languages, might find it difficult to find intelligent conversation in the villa.

Two of the contestants did not know what the word "territorial" meant when Whitney described her fellow females' reaction to her entrance.

A former school friend, who did not want to be named, said: "André will be fine whatever happens, he always seemed destined to be famous, even his name same famous."

