Dudley residents asked to check on waste firms

Dudley Council spends £280,000 on the removal of fly-tipping from public land every year.

Waste bosses say people should only hire permitted businesses to dispose of their waste and should always check they have a licence from the Environment Agency.

People are advised not to hire unlicensed waste carriers, as in many cases the waste is dumped illegally but the person who hired the rogue trader is also liable for a £250 fine.

Residents should check the paperwork of people offering to dispose of bulky waste from their homes. They are also being reminded it is a criminal offence to fly-tip, with various levels of penalties imposed, the maximum being a fine of £50,000 or 12 months in prison.

Through its CCTV system, the council is able to catch criminals who fly tip and asks for the public’s help in identifying them through the 'You’ve been shamed' initiative.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious issue, which not only costs the council thousands of pounds every year but affects the environment we live in.

"We’re asking residents to work with us to help tackle this problem. Be wary when looking to hire waste carriers via ads on social media and always carry out checks to ensure the firm is licensed and legitimate.

"If we reduce fly-tipping, we reduce the needless drain on public finances to clear it up, money which could be better spent elsewhere.