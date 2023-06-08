New church finance chief appointed for parts of Black Country, Wyre Forest and Shropshire

Rev Andy Todd

Worcester diocese has appointed the Rev Andy Todd as its new Diocesan Secretary. The new role will see Mr Todd, currently a vicar become the chief executive of the Worcester Diocesan Board of Finance Ltd (WDBF). He and will work closely with the Bishop of Worcester and the new WDBF chairman to lead mission and ministry in Worcestershire and Dudley as well as ensure its financial stability.

The former professional tax adviser is currently Vicar of St Stephen’s Church in Worcester and is also the current board of finance chairman for the diocese.

Mr Todd, also member of the band Bongo Monkey’s Mid-Life Crisis, said: “Right at the heart of my vocation as a priest has been to walk alongside individuals, families and communities through the ‘liminal’ times of great change – the good and the bad, the challenging and the uplifting – and to seek God’s grace in those times.

"There is a clear parallel with the role of Diocesan Secretary, supporting our churches through times which are extremely challenging, but also full of new possibility. That’s what the four Diocesan Priorities are all about, and it’s a huge privilege to lead a WDBF team committed to supporting our churches as they worship God, make disciples, share hope and transform communities throughout this wonderful Diocese.”

He will begin his Diocesan Secretary role in September and will step down as board of finance chairman.

Bishop of Worcester the Rt Rev John Inge said: “I am really delighted that Andy has felt a vocation to this crucial role in the diocese. He is an extremely gifted person with a wealth of relevant experience, not just as finance board chairman, but also in very responsible positions in the financial world prior to his ordination.