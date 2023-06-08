Investigation begins after blaze at derelict Dudley factory

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire chiefs have begun an investigation into the cause of a fire at a derelict factory unit on Peartree Lane, Dudley.

Along Peartree Lane, where what seems to be a former Bacon factory, was the scene of a fire
Along Peartree Lane, where what seems to be a former Bacon factory, was the scene of a fire

Six crews and more than 50 firefighters attended the scene on the industrial estate yesterday at 1.30pm yesterday along with police, five ambulances and a hazardous materials environmental protection unit.

Nearby businesses, including an adjacent supermarket, and offices were evacuated as a precaution but no casualties were reported.

Along Peartree Lane, where what seems to be a former Bacon factory, was the scene of a fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the factory and surrounding buildings.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire said the operation was scaled down at around 6pm and damping down continued until late evening, with a crew visiting during the night to check for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera.

He said further visits to investigate the cause were planned today.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News