Investigation begins after blaze at derelict Dudley factory

Along Peartree Lane, where what seems to be a former Bacon factory, was the scene of a fire

Six crews and more than 50 firefighters attended the scene on the industrial estate yesterday at 1.30pm yesterday along with police, five ambulances and a hazardous materials environmental protection unit.

Nearby businesses, including an adjacent supermarket, and offices were evacuated as a precaution but no casualties were reported.

Along Peartree Lane, where what seems to be a former Bacon factory, was the scene of a fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the factory and surrounding buildings.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire said the operation was scaled down at around 6pm and damping down continued until late evening, with a crew visiting during the night to check for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera.