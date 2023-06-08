Investigation begins after blaze at derelict Dudley factory

Six crews and more than 50 firefighters attended the scene on the industrial estate yesterday at 1.30pm yesterday along with police, five ambulances and a hazardous materials environmental protection unit.
Nearby businesses, including an adjacent supermarket, and offices were evacuated as a precaution but no casualties were reported.
The fire caused extensive damage to the factory and surrounding buildings.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire said the operation was scaled down at around 6pm and damping down continued until late evening, with a crew visiting during the night to check for hotspots with a thermal imaging camera.
He said further visits to investigate the cause were planned today.