Dudley Zoo celebrates the birth of new baby sloth to parents Flo and Reggie

Mum, Flo, with her new baby clinging to her chest. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

Linne’s Two-toed sloths, Flo and Reggie, welcomed their second offspring two weeks ago, who can now be seen snuggling into its mum's chest.

Keepers are busy thinking of a name for its newest arrival and they are yet to confirm the youngster's sex.

Dudley Zoo's upper primates section leader, Pat Stevens, said: “We’re really happy to have a compatible breeding pair and to welcome another lovely baby.

“The baby is alert and just like first time around, Flo is taking motherhood all in her stride. We’ve spotted Reggie coming over for a sniff of the baby, while one year-old Button is keeping herself to herself at the moment, but we’ve made sure she has a few extra treats now she’s a big sister!”

Sloths give birth while hanging upside down, with the baby instinctively crawling on to mum’s stomach where it will remain for at least six months.

Dudley Zoo has also announced free entry for dads over Father’s Day weekend, when they’ll be able to spot sloth dad, Reggie and his new offspring, as well as a host of other fathers across the 40-acre site, including Bornean orangutan, Djimat, and Kenny the reindeer.

Dads can claim complimentary entry for Saturday, June 17 or Sunday, June 18 by pre-booking tickets on the zoo’s website, with admission only valid alongside a full-paying child or adult ticket.