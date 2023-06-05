A right royal occasion at Enville raises funds for church

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/06/2023 - Enville Hall Gardens open day..

Enville Hall Gardens welcomed nearly 1,000 people on Sunday for its annual fundraiser, with all proceeds going to nearby St Mary's Church on Bridgnorth Road.

As well as the chance to admire the eight acre gardens, the hall itself featured an exhibition of artefacts from the Enville Hall archive relating to past coronations.

It included engravings of the coronations of Charles II on April 23, 1661, and Queen Victoria on June 28, 1838.

Also on show was two large volumes of paintings of the coronation of George IV on July 19, 1821.

The gardens featured rhododendrons and azaleas in full bloom and the whole afternoon raised around £5,000 for the church.

Visitors also enjoyed woodland walks and wildlife areas, as well as enjoy homemade teas and cakes and had the chance to pick up new flowers in the plant sale.

George Williams, the assistant estate manager, said: "It's something that we put on every year but this year we thought we would host an exhibition of the coronation memorabilia that we have in the archives as this is a coronation year.

"The weather was really good and it was a great turnout with people enjoying the chance to look around the hall and the beautiful gardens