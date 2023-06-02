Drone footage captures arrest in Dudley

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished:

Dudley Police have posted drone footage of an arrest of a violent male.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Officers required the assistance of West Midlands' Police's specialist unit to capture the male strolling down the road.

On seeing police, he fled but was quickly captured and escorted to custody.

Images from the arrest were posted on the WMP Eye in the Sky twitter feed.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News