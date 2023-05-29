Newly elected Dudley councillor with sight loss determined to champion disability rights

Councillor Karl Denning, second from the left, at a protest to protect Dudley's libraries.

Karl Denning believes he is the first person with sight loss to be elected as a councillor for Dudley.

The proud guide dog owner was elected to serve as the Castle and Priory Ward at the local elections earlier this month, after 12 years of campaigning for his local community.

Now, the new councillor is determined to use his role to push disability rights to the forefront in his area.

Speaking of overcoming the odds, Councillor Denning said: "My late mother encouraged me to stand, she often said ‘change in government only comes from within.’

"I’ve campaigned for over 12 years for positive change in my community. Since being elected the officers are listening. I can arrange meetings within days, before I was elected, it took months.

"As a disabled person and a very proud guide dog owner, I was often told things were not possible or too difficult for me to do.

"I will now be sitting on the Taxi Licensing Committee and Highways Committee in the coming year and expect some difficult conversations, I will be pushing disability rights forward."

Councillor Karl Denning, who believes he is the first person with sight loss and to have a guide dog to be elected as a councillor for Dudley.

A spokesperson for the Guide Dogs charity added: "Over the years, Karl has been such a driving force with Guide Dogs and has supported our fundraising.

"Congratulations to Karl, we would like to wish him all the best in his role as Councillor and we look forward to keeping up with his progress.