Cycle race can be 'great benefit' for Dudley with hopes of repeat events

It will be an opportunity to see some of the best male and female riders in the country in action

Councillor Patrick Harley has said Dudley will benefit hugely from hosting the elite British Cycling Dudley Grand Prix on July 14, which will coincide with celebrations for Black Country Day in the borough.

It will also mark nearly a year since Dudley hosted part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cycling Time Trial, and Councillor Harley said the borough had been more than happy to host the event after seeing the effect of the Games.

He said: "I'm really pleased to see this taking place in Dudley after, I believe, they had approached other local authorities and not got anywhere, but approached us and we were more than happy to accommodate from day one.

"We realised that after the Commonwealth Games Time Trials and the crowds that were there that this would be a great event for the town centre as we will get the crowds.

"We'll have the kids watching, as well as the amateur cycling groups and all the professional cyclists, so we know it's going to be a big event that will draw crowds and be a great event for the town centre."

Professional riders from across the country will be taking part in the event

The event on July 14, which is part of the men's and women's national circuit series, is expected to attract some famous riders including British Olympic champions and riders who took part in last year's Commonwealth Games Time Trial.

Organisers say the epicentre of the course, which is described as twisty, technical and fast, will be the roundabout linking Priory Road, The Broadway and the Coronation Gardens, with food stalls, music and commentary promised.

Riders will also race along Ednam Road, Parsons Street, Wolverhampton Street, Priory Street, and The Broadway, where a finish gantry will be erected as the lap concludes on Priory Road.

Councillor Harley said he thought the event would also benefit the economy of the town due to a large influx of visitors.

He said: "If I was to hazard a guess, I think businesses will do really well from the event as we should have people coming from far afield to watch the event, not just local people, so I think the local economy will get a huge boost.

"It won't just be on the day either as we are putting Dudley in the shop window and we're hoping that we can get people to come and see some of our famous attractions like the zoo, the Black Country Museum and the Canal and Rivers Trust.

"There's a lot Dudley can offer as a tourist destination and if we can put that in the shop window, people might just ask where Dudley is and see what we have to offer and, as a result, we might get them to come back for more than just one day."

The Commonwealth Games Time Trial saw riders take on a route with sections going through Dudley

Councillor Harley said he hoped that Dudley could host the race every year or at least every two years and said that while he wouldn't be donning the lycra to ride, he hoped it could inspire more people to take up cycling.

He said: "I think it will be a great boost, not just for British Cycling, but also for local cycling clubs and for getting young people on their bikes and having a great form of exercise.

"I'd like us to be able to host the race every year or every two years, however often British Cycling want to host it, as we will be more than happy to help them."

Council bosses have said the course has been designed to minimise disruption to the road network.

A timetable of the event includes a ceremonial opening at 4pm with a Community Ride, then three youth races, a regional and amateur race, then the two professional races.