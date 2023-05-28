Dudley drugs raid leads to one arrest and Class A recovered after tip off

Officers swooped on an address on Grange Road after being tipped off by a member of the public.
Police recovered what they believe to be crack cocaine, heroin and thousands of pounds of cash from the property, where one man was arrested.
Photos from the scene also showed the badly damaged front door where officers had forced their way in.
Dudley Town Police tweeted this morning: "We’ve executed a warrant this morning on Grange Road thanks to your information.
"We’ve seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and electronic devices.
"We have one male in custody for Possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs."