Dudley drugs raid leads to one arrest and Class A recovered after tip off

By Adam Smith

Police in Dudley were up early on Sunday morning as completed a drugs raid in the town.

Dudley Police recovered a vast amount of class A drugs. Photo: @DudleyTownWMP
Officers swooped on an address on Grange Road after being tipped off by a member of the public.

Police recovered what they believe to be crack cocaine, heroin and thousands of pounds of cash from the property, where one man was arrested.

Photos from the scene also showed the badly damaged front door where officers had forced their way in.

The damaged front door after police forced their way in. Photo: @DudleyTownWMP
The man was arrested this morning. Photo: @DudleyTownWMP

Dudley Town Police tweeted this morning: "We’ve executed a warrant this morning on Grange Road thanks to your information.

"We’ve seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and electronic devices.

"We have one male in custody for Possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

