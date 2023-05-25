Police concerned for welfare of missing Dudley 16-year-old boy

Callum is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and was last seen wearing black Adidas trousers, a red Adidas top and black and red trainers.
He went missing from his home in Dudley but also frequents the Birmingham area.
Officers are urging people who see him to ring 999 immediately quoting log number 4803 of 24 May.
