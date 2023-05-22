Dudley firefighters free injured deer trapped in fence

A deer was freed by Dudley firefighters after becoming trapped in a fence.

The doe had injured herself on the fence but immediately darted into the distance when a kind-hearted firefighter set her free.

Dudley Fire Station tweeted: "Red watch responded to an injured deer trapped in a fence this evening. luckily we managed to free the animal and let him go #OhDeer."

