Dudley firefighters free injured deer trapped in fence

The doe had injured herself on the fence but immediately darted into the distance when a kind-hearted firefighter set her free.
Dudley Fire Station tweeted a video of the moment
Dudley Fire Station tweeted: "Red watch responded to an injured deer trapped in a fence this evening. luckily we managed to free the animal and let him go #OhDeer."
Red watch responded to an injured deer trapped in a fence this evening.— Dudley Fire Station (@WMFSDudley) May 22, 2023
Luckily we managed to free the animal and let him go #OhDeer pic.twitter.com/SEos7TOrTN