Woman dies after being found in critical condition at a McDonald's in Halesowen

Ambulance services were called at around 2.47pm on Tuesday to reports of a medical emergency at the Bromsgrove Road site.
The woman was found in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts from paramedics to save her.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance service, said: "We were called at 2.47pm (Tuesday) to a medical emergency at an address on Bromsgrove Road in Halesowen.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Strensham attended the scene where, on arrival, crews found a female patient in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support.
"Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."