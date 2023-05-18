Woman dies after being found in critical condition at a McDonald's in Halesowen

The woman was found in critical condition at a McDonald's in Halesowen

Ambulance services were called at around 2.47pm on Tuesday to reports of a medical emergency at the Bromsgrove Road site.

The woman was found in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts from paramedics to save her.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance service, said: "We were called at 2.47pm (Tuesday) to a medical emergency at an address on Bromsgrove Road in Halesowen.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Strensham attended the scene where, on arrival, crews found a female patient in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support.