Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Dudley

The collision happened at the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge road in Dudley. Photo: Google.

Police are currently at the scene of the fatal collision which happened at 3pm at the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge Road in Queens Cross.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene and officers have now launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge Road at 3pm after a pedestrian was hit by an HGV.

"Sadly the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Officers are remaining at the scene and advise drivers to find an alternative route.

"An investigation is now ongoing the driver of the HGV is helping us with our enquiries."