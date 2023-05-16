Notification Settings

Minute's silence planned in honour of Dudley councillor who died days after being re-elected

A minute's silence will be held in tribute to a "liked and respected" Dudley councillor who died just days after being re-elected.

Councillor Richard Body will be remembered during a minute's silence

Labour councillor Richard Body was a stalwart representative of the Cradley and Wollescote Ward for nearly 20 years, having first been elected in 2004.

The father-of-two was re-elected into his seat on May 5 after the public took to the polls to show their continued support for the councillor.

Councillor Body, who was in his late 50s, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on May 9, just five days after his re-election.

Council bosses will pay tribute to his life by holding a minute's silence before the full council meeting on Thursday evening.

Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "I was very saddened to hear of Councillor Body's sudden passing, which has come as a great shock to everyone on the council.

"Richard served nearly 20 years as a councillor, and was voted back in by the people of Cradley and Wollescote at the election earlier this month.

"He was liked and respected on both sides of the council chamber, and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

