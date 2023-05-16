Deborah was nominated for the competition by her husband

Deborah Robbins-Giles, from Dudley, will compete against six other contestants for the winning title in the Classic category of the competition, which is aimed at those over the age of 45.

Entrants to the competition have been tasked with raising money for the children's charity Alex's Wish and Cancer Research UK, which Deborah described as being "close to her heart" after losing her mum to ovarian cancer in 1995.

The 62-year-old plans to walk 100 miles in the month of May to meet her £1,000 fundraising goal, having already raised more than £250 for Cancer Research UK so far.

Deborah will battle it out with six other finalists for the winning title

She said: "For my poor mum it was too late when she went – she just went down really quickly. It's really in the forefront of my mind for my mum, that's what is pushing me forward really.

"I'm [also] hoping to raise a bit of awareness for Dudley really. We don't get very good press in Dudley, it's a bit down-beat - so I'm hoping to try and lift people a bit.

"I'd love other ladies to put in for it really because it is great, you meet nice people and it's just good for yourself – life doesn't finish at 60."

Deborah, who worked for more than 25 years in the control room for West Midlands Ambulance Service, was nominated for the competition by her husband, who submitted photographs on her behalf.