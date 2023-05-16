Drivers warned to expect road closures and works across region

Works are continuing on Junction 10 of the M6

National Highways have posted details of a series of road closures across the region, warning motorists of when to expect delays on roads, as well as what diversions will be in place.

This includes motorway works and plans to close parts of highways and dual carriageways for maintenance work.

Motorists in South Staffordshire will have 10 road closures nearby to avoid on the National Highways network this week, with four of them expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Five closures are already in place and are expected to be carried on this week, with work on the A5 having concluded on Tuesday morning alongside work on the M6 for drainage works between Junctions 10A and Junction 12.

Other works taking place on the M6 include lane closures on the M6 northbound for barrier repairs between Junctions 12 and 13 finishing on Wednesday morning, then southbound works on the same section from 12.55pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Friday.

Finally, the A4510 is undergoing junction development work between the A4510 and Junction 2 of the M54, with 24 hour lane closure in place until August 9, having started on April 11.

The A4510, which runs alongside the M54, will be affected by roadworks

Other works taking place will see further work on the A449 around Junction 2 of the M54 until Wednesday morning at 6am and between 9pm on May 22 and 6am on May 24 to allow for carriageway repairs.

There will be further works on the M6 until 6am tomorrow between Junction 10 and Junction 11 of the M6 northbound, the A41 towards the M54 and A5 between Wednesday and Thursday morning for lane slip road work and between Oak Lane and Stable Lane on May 23 for inspection of structures.

Stafford motorists have been facing one set of works between Junctions 15 and 16 of the M6, which is set to run until June 10, and will face four more sets of roadworks over the next month.

Three sets will happen on the M6, with electrical works between Junctions 14 and 16 until 5.30am on May 18, communications work on M6 southbound between Junctions 15 and 14 from May 22 to May 23 and on May 24 at Devon Way for traffic signal inspections.

The A34 will also see more than a week of works, with lane and carriageway closures for electrical works between 9pm on May 22 and 6am on June 2.

In Sandwell, delays of around 10 to 30 minutes are being anticipated for three of the five road closures taking place over the week.

The first two see delays on the M6 southbound onto the M5 northbound and link road and the M5 northbound, with construction improvements work continuing until 6am on Thursday on the M6 southbound and until 6am on Sunday on the M5 northbound.

The M6 northbound and M5 southbound will also have moderate delays until 6am tomorrow for drainage works, a lane closure for communications works on the M5 southbound between 8pm on May 19 and 5am on May 20 and moderate delays on the A4123 between 9pm on May 21 and 6am on June 1 for installation of a narrow lane.

Drivers in and around Walsall will have three National Highways road closures to watch out, including continued work on the M6 Junction 10.

One set of works will see hard shoulder closures between Junctions 9 and 10A in both directions until May 29, A5 westbound work including temporary speed and general construction works until September 30 and additional works at Junction 10 of the M6 until December 25.

Finally, Wolverhampton drivers will only face one road closure, with works until August 9 on the A4510 at the M54/A4510 westbound junction which see lane closures for junction development works.