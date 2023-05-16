Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Charity asks for support following grand opening

By Daniel WaltonDudleyPublished:

A charity is asking for volunteers and donations following the grand opening of their new shop.

Inside the new shop in Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley
Inside the new shop in Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

Blue Cross charity shop in Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley, opened following weeks of delays on April 25, the group is now asking for potential volunteers to come forward to get involved.

The new shop is also looking for donations of animal foods, clothes and other pre-loved or new items to help fund their work in animal support.

David Palmer, head of retail operations at Blue Cross, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop in Dudley.

"We would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell, which can be dropped off at the shop during office hours, as well as donations of dog and cat food for our pet food bank project."

Blue Cross Charity, which offers a range of animal support services for pets and pet owners, sells a range of donated goods to help fund their initiatives for animal welfare.

Mr Palmer continued: "We're also looking for volunteers to help the team, so if you have some spare time and want to help the Blue Cross, please get in touch.

"All proceeds go towards helping the charity help more animals in need."

For more information on ways to donate, or to volunteer for one of the charities shops, visit bluecross.org.uk, or alternatively, call 0300 7771948.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News