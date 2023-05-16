Charity asks for support following grand opening

Inside the new shop in Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

Blue Cross charity shop in Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley, opened following weeks of delays on April 25, the group is now asking for potential volunteers to come forward to get involved.

The new shop is also looking for donations of animal foods, clothes and other pre-loved or new items to help fund their work in animal support.

David Palmer, head of retail operations at Blue Cross, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop in Dudley.

"We would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell, which can be dropped off at the shop during office hours, as well as donations of dog and cat food for our pet food bank project."

Blue Cross Charity, which offers a range of animal support services for pets and pet owners, sells a range of donated goods to help fund their initiatives for animal welfare.

Mr Palmer continued: "We're also looking for volunteers to help the team, so if you have some spare time and want to help the Blue Cross, please get in touch.

"All proceeds go towards helping the charity help more animals in need."