Air ambulance descends on Dudley as man found in life-threatening condition

Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm on Friday evening to Deepdale Lane with reports of a medical emergency.
After the man received treatment, he was taken to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.13pm on Friday to a medical emergency at a private address on Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man in a life-threatening condition.
"He received treatment at the scene from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance under blue light driving conditions for further treatment."