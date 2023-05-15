Air ambulance descends on Dudley as man found in life-threatening condition

An air ambulance was called to Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley. Photo: Google.

Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm on Friday evening to Deepdale Lane with reports of a medical emergency.

After the man received treatment, he was taken to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.13pm on Friday to a medical emergency at a private address on Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man in a life-threatening condition.