Air ambulance descends on Dudley as man found in life-threatening condition

By Eleanor Lawson

An air ambulance was flown to Lower Gornal on Friday after reports of a man in a life-threatening condition.

An air ambulance was called to Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley. Photo: Google.
Ambulance crews were called just after 5pm on Friday evening to Deepdale Lane with reports of a medical emergency.

After the man received treatment, he was taken to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.13pm on Friday to a medical emergency at a private address on Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man in a life-threatening condition.

"He received treatment at the scene from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance under blue light driving conditions for further treatment."

Eleanor Lawson

