Care home residents delighted as Britain's Got Talent's Amy Lou surprises friend's nan with a song

Amy Lou broughT the audience to their feet with her performance on Britain's Got Talent (Image: ITV)

The singer heard Vera Hesson had been ill before her 89th birthday and decided to cheer her up by singing her favourite song.

Nicki Price, Vera's granddaughter, owns the Tipton tanning shop Juicytubes where Amy works and told her about Vera not being able to leave Ashbourne Care Home, Gornal.

She said: "My nan used to love watching Amy Lou sing at the Clayco Social Club when she was younger so when she heard she had been down in the dumps she offered to pop in and sing her favourite song.

"It was such a lovely gesture, Amy Lou has only just had a baby but still wanted to do it, she remembered my nan's favourite song from the club.

"To see my nan's face when Amy Lou walked in and began singing was something I will never forget."

Amy Lou's rendition of Pal of My Cradle Days, which was first released in 1925 and covered by multiple artists including Ann Breen who had a hit with it in 1981, was also appreciated by Vera's fellow care home residents.

Nicki said: "They all loved hearing the song but did not know who Amy Lou was, when she left they put on her Britain's Got Talent audition on and their faces were a picture.

"Amy Lou has a heart of gold and she gave my nan the best birthday present ever. She is on maternity leave from the tanning shop but we are all waiting with baited breath to see what happens next with Britain's Got Talent."

Amy Lou wowed the judges during her audition which was aired in April and received the all important "yes" from the judges and could feature in the ITV series later in the year.

Nicki videoed Amy Lou's care home performance and it was already been seen by 13,000 people within two days, cheering viewers up.

And in the comments it turns out Amy Lou has sang with another Black Country fan.

Abbi Lizzie said: "My gramps absolutely loved Amy! She sang with him/to him for his 78th birthday at The Barrel. Could listen to her all day."