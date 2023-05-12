Himley Hall hosting first Digbeth Dining Club of the year this weekend

Digbeth Dining Club at Himley Hall

On Saturday from midday the grounds of the historic hall will 19 street food traders, the most ever at Himley, selling a massive selection of dishes from all four corners of the world.

A Digbeth Dining Club spokesman said: "On Saturday visitors will find a stacked line up of award winning street food traders, multiple bars, family entertainment, DJs and all the usual Digbeth Dining Club vibes.

"Doors are open from midday until 7pm and traders on the day include Disco Fries, Fat Snags, Yardbirds, Greidys Wings and Strips, West Midlands Chip Van, Surf and Slice, Hangry Moose, Cleopatra's Kitchen, Brum Mi, Tapas Zampa, Beef on the Block, The Smokehouse, Prad Thai, No Frickin Chicken, Urban Cheesecake, Flats Doughnuts, Bridgnorth Bakes and Flats Donuts and more to be confirmed."

Digbeth Dining Club has been trading for more than ten years and are now putting roots down in the Black Country through events in Sandwell Valley, Himley Hall and Wolverhampton as well as a permanent new home on the Waterfront, Brierley Hill.

Cleopatra's Kitchen tweeted: "On Saturday, join us at the Digbeth Dining Club at Himley Hall where we'll be dishing out some of our most popular dishes.

"From mixed grills to juicy chicken & lamb shawarma kebabs, we've got everything you need to satisfy your cravings and kick off the weekend in style."