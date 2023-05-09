New tree planted in Dudley to mark King's Coronation

Councillor Karl Denning, local resident Donna Haddock and Councillor Kieran Casey

The tree was planted at Wrens Nest Millennium Green by residents and local councillors, which will act as a permanent reminder of the historic event.

The tree planting on the green is part of a wider project that has seen the site, which stood derelict for a number of years, being brought back into use.

Other additions planned for this year include planting beds for fruit and veg, a nature area, and a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Local resident and Chair of The Friends of Wrens Nest Millennium Green, Donna Haddock said: "It's been fantastic to see communities coming together to mark the Coronation of our new King."

"Planting the tree is a great thing to do to mark this occasion, and also continues our project to bring the Millennium Green back into a useable space for the community."

"In particular, we're hoping to get local school kids involved as we take this forward with growing fruit and veg, as well as being involved in all aspects of nature."

Keiran Casey, Councillor for Castle and Priory said: “This is an extremely important moment for our country as we celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, and this has brought communities together all across the Borough."

"Planting this tree means that we will have something which marks the occasion for generations to come."

"I'm so pleased that by working together so far the area at Wrens Nest Millennium Green has been transformed from what it was just over 12 months ago and is no longer an area suffering from fly-tipping and vandalism."