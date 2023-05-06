Staff and children of Silverbell's school as they receive their outstanding Ofsted rating

Silverbell's Preschool, on Middlepark Road, Dudley, has been forced to shut its doors due to "lack of funding, rent and wage increases" despite being rated outstanding by Ofsted.

The preschool, found inside the Living Hope Church, was complimented by the education watchdog for their "strong leadership team and enthusiastic staff" and received outstanding ratings in all areas.

Nursery practitioner at Silverbell's, Stacey Talbot, from Dudley, said: "It's heartbreaking, it really is. Today (Friday, May 5) is our last day, we had a party for the children, but they don't really understand it, the parents are in tears though.

"The parents really have supported us through this, and they appreciate what we have done for the children as a preschool and as guardians. It is a terrible shame that this couldn't have been saved."

The preschool closed following a period of hard times due to a lack of funding, rent rises and wage increases.

Ms Talbot continued: "We only needed something like a one per cent increase in funding to help look after the children and I think we would have been fine.

"We did contact the council about help with funding, but they said that there was nothing that they could do due to funding. There is a petition around for help, but I don't think there is anything that can be done now."

The practitioner continued: "To be ranked as outstanding and to still have to shut down due to lack of funding, it's terrible, I would have thought that being outstanding would have meant the council would have stepped in.

"It's heartbreaking really. The parents and children are now having to find a nursery out of the area, or not go to nursery at all until they start school in September, this is really all about the bonds these children have and this place closing is taking that away."

The public has expressed shock at the closure, with some parent's going into the school to say goodbye to the teachers.

Ms Talbot continued: "It really has shocked a lot of people, including parents because it happened so quickly. We have had some parents say that if it wasn't for the support the preschool gives, they would really have struggled.

"It's terrible really, especially for the other carers as well, as they will have to find new jobs, I do have a disability and I'm a bit worried that will make it harder to be hired. It's heartbreaking."

A petition to help save the school has been started online, with 171 pledgers asking for the council to step in and save the preschool.

The petition can be found on the change.org website change.org/p/save-silverbells-preschool