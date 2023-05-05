Tories retain control in Dudley as Labour gains two seats

Wayne Little(left) celebrates winning in Brierley Hill ward with Councillor Adam Davies

Despite making gains in Brockmoor & Pensnett, and Wollaston & Stourbridge Town wards the opposition Labour group were unable to make any meaningful dent in the Conservatives overall grip on power.

Deputy council leader Steve Clark is congratulated by Dudley leader Patrick Harley

The Conservatives won 12 seats and have 44 overall down from 45. Labour won 13 seats and have 27 overall up from 25, while the Independents have one seat.

Conservative leader of the council Patrick Harley said: "If Labour can't make gains tonight then you have to ask yourselves when will they be able to make gains on us. We are hopeful of holding on going forward. With the new Prime Minister in post and settling in, things are holding steady.

"We are confident."

Claire Sullivan celebrates her win in Gornal ward

There was jubilation for former firefighter and new councillor Wayne Little who took the hotly-contested and former safe Labour seat Brierley Hill from Ridha Ahmed who held the seat for Labour in 2019 by just 25 votes. It is the second time in 45 years that party has lost the seat.

Councillor Little said: "I'm really happy that the hard work that myself and Councillor Adam Davies did has paid off. People want councillors who are accessible, visible and accountable.

"For far too long the ward has had councillors who have not been visible."

Delighted Karen Westwood won in Brockmoor & Pensnett

But it turned out to be a tough night for Councillor Harley's former mayoral colleagues with outgoing Conservative first citizen Sue Greenaway losing in Brockmoor & Pensnett to Labour's Karen Westwood. Sue said: "I'll come back stronger. I don't give up that easily. I think I lost due to national issues."

While previous mayor Anne Millward who ran as an Independent after being deselected by the Conservatives, lost out out in Gornal ward to her replacement Claire Sullivan.

Councillor Westwood said: "I feel over the moon. This is well deserved. I have worked really heard over the last year and have been campaigning practically every day, meeting residents and listening to them.

Andrew Tromans(left)is all smiles after winning Wollaston & Stourbridge Town

"We know what the issues are and were prepared to fight for it. Residents are concerned about the future of our green spaces, they are fed up of fly-tipping, we are looking into speeding on our roads particularly in High Oak and Pensnett Road where we've seen a number of accidents."

It was also a good night for new councillor Andrew Tromans for the Labour & Co-operative Party in Wollaston & Stourbridge Town ward, who said: "I feel like it's quite close. I didn't take anything for granted. My team worked quite hard. I put it down to my ward colleague Councillor Cat Eccles who has an impeccable record. I've been learning from her."

Lynette Corfield is pictured with husband Damian after losing out in Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

There was a sigh of relief for Councillor Adam Aston who held Upper Gornal & Woodsetton for Labour and defeating Lynnette Corfield, the mother of the late Ben Corfield who died last November days after being selected to stand in the ward. She stood in his memory for the Conservatives.

Deputy council leader Steve Clark who transferred from Wollaston & Stourbridge ward, won his new and safe ward Norton. He said among the issues he will be tackling is getting potholes fixed, pushing the Energy for Waste scheme, seeing the Penns Meadow special school established, along with tackling beggars and crime in Stourbridge town centre.

New St Thomas ward councillor Adeela Qayyum with colleague Shaneila Mughal

In the Labour stronghold St Thomas' new councillor Adeela Qayyum and sitting councillor Shaneila Mughal held two seats at the polls after a vacancy was left by Maz Quari who resigned.

Richard Body held Cradley & Wollescote for Labour after a recount due to issues raised by the Liberal Democrats over counting procedures.

Qadar Zada

Labour group leader Councillor Qadar Zada said he is optimistic that his opposition party group will build on the two seats gained in the latest polls ahead of full council elections due to be held in 12 months' time. And he held on to his own Netherton, Woodside & St Andrew's seat.

Councillor Zada said: "We are on track to achieve our aims of regaining the council for Labour. Tonight's results was what I expected. We said that in 2024 we will be in control of the council and from these results we're on track.

Alan Taylor, aged 88, representing Halesowen South is the borough's oldest councillor

"There is some disappointment with losing Brierley Hill, but some wards we have kept and we have gained two more. In addition in every single seat the Tories majority has been slashed. When the 72 seats are up next time Dudley will be run by the Labour Party."