Police chase on Black Country Route ends with 23-year-old man in custody

The car was chased down on the Black Country Route. Photo: Google

Officers from West Midlands Police were involved in the chase on Tuesday night, pursuing a Ford Focus reported stolen from Dudley earlier in the day onto the Black Country Route.

The car was brought to a halt around 11pm and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences, as well as other thefts, robbery and assaulting a police officer.

The force confirmed that the suspect remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of a dozen crimes after we stopped a stolen car on the Black Country Route.

"Our officers last night pursued a Ford Focus which had been stolen from Dudley earlier in the day.

"It was brought to a halt at around 11pm and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences.

"The suspect was also wanted for questioning for a range of other offences including thefts, robbery, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage in Tipton.