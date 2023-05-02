Strikes continue in region as ambulance and hospital staff walk out

Members of the Unite Union have walked out today in a dispute over pay

Members of the Unite union are at the picket line today, with ambulance staff from the Dudley Ambulance Hub on Burton Road joining colleagues across the country on strike.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it would still respond to the most urgent calls during the day.

Unite members at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will also be involved in industrial action, with people asked to ring 999 only in emergencies and check the symptom checker at NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk if they are unsure of which service to use.

It follows on from a day of strike action at hospitals in Birmingham, where members of the Royal College of Nursing staged a 28-hour strike over pay, which ended at midnight last night.

The strike action affected University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the region.

But it did not affect Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, Sandwell General Hospital, Dudley’s Russells Hall Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said on Sunday that measures were in place to keep patients safe after concerns were raised about the impact of the strike action on emergency services.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said the 28-hour nursing strike is “premature” and “disrespectful” to other unions.