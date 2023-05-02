Public meeting set to determine future of church

The future of St James' Church will be discussed at a public meeting

The public meeting to discuss the future of St James’ Church in Dudley will be held at the church on Wednesday, May 17 at 7pm.

Built in 1840, St James has been on the English Heritage ‘At Risk’ Register for many years and an estimated £1.5 million is needed for repairs plus a new heating system and other facilities.

With a declining congregation of fewer than 20 people, the Church Council is unable to meet the cost of these repairs and are suggesting the church should be closed for public worship.

The Archdeacon of Dudley, Nikki Groarke, will host the public meeting.

She said: “We are aware that St James’ Church will be an important building for many in the local area and this meeting is an opportunity to hear more about the church’s current situation and what might be possible in the future.

"We hope that as many people as possible will come along to contribute to the discussion.”

All are welcome to the open meeting which will be held at St James’ Church at 7pm on 17 May.