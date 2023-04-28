West Midlands ambulance workers to walk out on strike next week after pay offer is rejected

Ambulance workers on strike in Dudley earlier this year

Members of union Unite are expected to join a picket line outside the Dudley ambulance hub on Tuesday morning.

Its members across the UK rejected the government’s pay offer in a consultative ballot, that closed on Friday, by 52 per cent.

Seven out of 10 of all ambulance paramedics who are Unite members rejected the deal.

Union bosses said the UK government's offer didn’t even match the higher settlement approved by Unite members in Scotland.

Under the terms of the current government offer, the union says a paramedic on a band six salary in England will earn almost £3,500 less per year than a corresponding worker in Scotland.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “Unless and until the government puts forward a deal that meets the needs of our members, strike action will continue.

“The anger amongst NHS workers at the downward spiral of wages and working conditions that are wrecking havoc on patient care is palpable.

"Until this is resolved, Unite will be organising decisive strike action with more and more of our members.”

It comes after more than 3,000 GMB Union ambulance workers in the Midlands - including paramedics, emergency care assistants, and call handlers - walked out in February.