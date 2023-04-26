Remains of horse stuck in river for more than a month 'float downstream to new location'

Wordsley Waterfall, where the dead horse lay for more than a month

The horse had been stuck on land near to Wordsley Waterfall in the River Stour, and was first sighted on March 11, but had gone when the Express & Star visited the scene today.

Unconfirmed reports say the remains have now drifted into a waterway near to a site in Stourbridge and the South Staffordshire Showground.

A witness said: "I have seen sightings of the horse near the area of the South Staffs Showground as it doesn't seem to be near the waterfall any more.

"If it has moved, then hopefully, someone will be able to get to it if it's near the showground as that is much more secure and safe land."

However, a spokeswoman for South Staffordshire Council said the authority was not aware of any changes to the situation.

The saga over the decomposing horse has left residents infuriated with organisations refusing to take responsibility to move it. In March South Staffordshire Council said that "dealing with issues of this nature is not among our services and responsibilities", while the Environment Agency said it does not pose a risk of flooding and therefore is not their responsibility.

Earlier this month South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson called on the Environment Agency to take immediate action.

He said: “It’s quote obvious that responsibility needs to be taken as it’s very distressing for residents and visitors alike. I am calling on the Environment Agency to take immediate action to remove this as it is quite clear that it is something they should be doing and I will getting immediately in contact with the chief executive asking for immediate action on this.

“You would hope that the owners of the horse would have taken responsibility for it because, as a right, you should, but as no-one is taking responsibility, it’s quite clear that the public authority should be the one responsible for this.”

A spokesman for the council said that while it had tried to find a solution, it did not have the resources to handle the matter safely and said that as the carcass did not present a flooding or pollution risk, it was not prepared to take the risk to remove it.