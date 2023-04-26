Notification Settings

Dudley Council's top social worker earns special invite to King Charles coronation

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Dudley Council’s principal social worker has been invited to the coronation of King Charles III.

Christine Conway is looking forward to the coronation
Christine Conway, who is also head of safeguarding for the local authority, will be one of a select few officers from councils across the country representing adult social care on the big day.

The married mother-of-two, from Halesowen, will be in The Queen Victoria Memorial Grandstand on the day with a prime view of the procession, and will be taking her sister along to the historic event.

Christine has worked for the council since 2007.

She said: "I was brought up to respect the Queen and my late mother was a royalist who organised street parties for various royal celebrations.

"My father, like many of his generation, was in the armed forces and undertook national service in the Royal Navy. His lieutenant for a short period was the late Duke of Edinburgh – King Charles’ father.

"The royals have played an important part in our family and as such, getting the invite to attend and represent Dudley adult social care is a huge honour for me."

Matt Bowsher, director for adult social care at Dudley Council, added: "It’s good to see social care staff being invited to participate in the celebrations, and Christine will represent the council with pride."

