Up, up and away: Superhero fun run at Himley Hall Park to raise money for hospital

The Dudley Group charity is holding a 5k superhero fun run at Himley Hall Park

The trust is asking the public to get dressed up as their favourite superheroes and join healthcare staff for a great day out.

The event has been organised by The Dudley Group charity.

“Hospitals can be a scary place, especially for children in our care,” said the trust's chief executive Diane Wake.

“We accept over 4,500 admissions a year and the funds raised for our children’s appeal will help provide the best possible environment to our patients and their families.

"Ongoing contributions allow us to enhance the wellbeing and experience of our patients and staff by providing services and facilitates not routinely funded by the NHS or our trust."

The superhero fun run takes place on Sunday, June 11 with the race starting at 11am.

There is also a family fun day filled with children’s activities, stalls, and refreshments available until 3pm.

Puregym, based at Dudley Port, will be starting the day with a warm-up session for all those taking part.

The event is free to attend.