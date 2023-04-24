Tinkers Farm Opera performing new rendition of KIPP

The cast are looking forward to the production

The show is based on HG Wells classic 1905 story KIPP: The Story of a Simple Soul and will include songs made famous by the popular musical.

The production will be at Stourbridge Town Hall next month with both evening and matinee performances.

Jeanette Greeway, from Tinkers Farm Opera, said: "KIPP will be performed in a new timeless and contemporary way.

There are songs you may already know such as Flash Bang Wallop, If The Rain’s Gotta Fall, and Half A Sixpence."

Kipps is at Stourbridge Town Hall from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday May 20. Evening performances 7.15pm with a Matinee on Saturday at 2pm.