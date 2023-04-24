Street racing injunction review hearing set for next month

The review hearing will take place on May 15 in Birmingham

The High Court injunction prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The interim injunction, which is served against ‘persons unknown’, was initially granted in December and reviewed in February.

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris both died after being hit by a car at a street racing event

One such event in November 2022 led to the deaths of Liberty Charris, 16, and Ben Corfield, 19, both from Dudley, after an event when a car came off the road and hit them in Oldbury.

A further hearing will take place at Birmingham District Registry, Civil Justice Centre, The Priory Courts, on Monday, May 15, at 10.30am to consider whether it should remain in force or be amended.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

For more information, including details of full terms of the interim injunction and evidence in support of the application, visit the street racing injunction pages of the applicants: wolverhampton.gov.uk/street-racing-injunction, go.walsall.gov.uk/black_country_car_cruising_injunction, sandwell.gov.uk/streetracing, or www.dudley.gov.uk/car-cruising-injunction