Dudley ambulance crew save mum's life after she lost more than two litres of blood

Dudley paramedics Alex Gilmore and Gracie Clarke with parents Pavi and Shal, and baby Shay

Black Country paramedics Alex Gilmore and Gracie Clarke attended a frantic 999-call from dad, Shal Bhatia, as pregnant Pavandeep was losing a large amount of blood.

She had suffered a placental abruption at home.

After making an against-the-odds full recovery, Pavi, her husband Shal, and their healthy ten-week old son, Shayen, were reunited with Alex and Gracie last week in Erdington.

Paramedic, Alex, said: “We knew how serious and potentially life-threatening this condition was for both Pavi and for baby Shay at the time.

“Valuable seconds lost at any point throughout the job, may have drastically affected the outcome for both patients.

“We did everything we could do and quickly got them to hospital, after which, we both couldn’t stop thinking about the family and wondering how they were.

“A short while later, staff at the hospital made us aware that baby Shay had been delivered safely and that Pavi was making a recovery, we were so thrilled that our work had helped this family.

“The relief we both felt was unmatched and can never be beaten. I’ve never seen a happier man than Shal at that moment.”

Alex Gilmore and Gracie Clarke with baby Shay

For mum Pavi, the assistance of Alex and Gracie is something she will never forget. “I’d lost so much blood and I was terrified for Shay and for myself. I am so grateful for the support and care they gave to us,” she said.

“We feel blessed to have met such kind-hearted, dedicated and amazing people. If it wasn’t for them, we don’t know what our lives might be like now. They have such a special place in our hearts.”

Technician, Gracie added: “At the time of the incident I was training as a student paramedic and when I saw Pavi I instantly knew how serious her condition was and thought about my training and started to help as much as I could.

“To meet the family again and to see that we have been able to make such a difference to a family, especially so early on in my career, is something I will always be so proud of and is something I won’t forget.”

The work of the crew is something that Pavi and Shal had not forgotten, and they were eager to be reunited with the crew who had helped them.

Dad, Shal added: “When they arrived at our home I was so panicked and felt helpless to Pavi. They instantly took over and I knew my wife & baby were in safe hands.