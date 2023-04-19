Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Places in the West Midlands with most potholes ranked in new research

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished:

Dudley has been ranked in the top 10 local authority areas for having the most reported potholes per square mile in England and Wales last year.

The town ranked ninth in research carried out by a driving school, with 5,952 potholes reported in 2022 – meaning there were more than nine potholes for each one of the 645 miles of road in the town.

Wolverhampton ranked 20th, with 2,677 potholes reported – more than five per mile of the city's roads.

Meanwhile, Sandwell ranked 37th for the most potholes out of 122 local authorities profiled.

It had 1,616 – nearly three per mile on average.

Walsall, however, was named as one of the places with the fewest potholes last year.

There were 384 potholes reported, according to the data – fewer than one per mile of the area's roads.

Kirklees in West Yorkshire was named the pothole capital of England and Wales, with 19.74 potholes per mile.

Fewer than one pothole per mile on average was reported in Powys in 2022, which was the lowest in England and Wales.

A total of 214 potholes were reported in the Mid Wales area last year.

Motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School submitted Freedom of Information requests to all local authorities in England and Wales, asking for the total number of potholes reported in 2022, as well as the number of potholes repaired by the council.

Government figures were used to calculate the miles of road network in each local authority area.

A spokesperson for the driving school said: "Potholes are a blight on tarmacked roads, characterised by depressions and cracks in the road surface, negatively impacting road users for decades.

"Whether you are just beginning driving lessons or are an experienced motorist, potholes can affect your journeys as they are uncomfortable, damage vehicles and can increase journey times.

"It is not just drivers that potholes impact. They are even more of a menace for cyclists, horses and pedestrians as it is very easy to trip up over one, which risks falls and the injuries associated with them.

"Consequently, they must be promptly identified and filled in – work which is usually undertaken by local councils in England and Wales."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Sandwell
Walsall
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News