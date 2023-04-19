Places in the West Midlands with most potholes ranked in new research

The town ranked ninth in research carried out by a driving school, with 5,952 potholes reported in 2022 – meaning there were more than nine potholes for each one of the 645 miles of road in the town.

Wolverhampton ranked 20th, with 2,677 potholes reported – more than five per mile of the city's roads.

Meanwhile, Sandwell ranked 37th for the most potholes out of 122 local authorities profiled.

It had 1,616 – nearly three per mile on average.

Walsall, however, was named as one of the places with the fewest potholes last year.

There were 384 potholes reported, according to the data – fewer than one per mile of the area's roads.

Kirklees in West Yorkshire was named the pothole capital of England and Wales, with 19.74 potholes per mile.

Fewer than one pothole per mile on average was reported in Powys in 2022, which was the lowest in England and Wales.

A total of 214 potholes were reported in the Mid Wales area last year.

Motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School submitted Freedom of Information requests to all local authorities in England and Wales, asking for the total number of potholes reported in 2022, as well as the number of potholes repaired by the council.

Government figures were used to calculate the miles of road network in each local authority area.

A spokesperson for the driving school said: "Potholes are a blight on tarmacked roads, characterised by depressions and cracks in the road surface, negatively impacting road users for decades.

"Whether you are just beginning driving lessons or are an experienced motorist, potholes can affect your journeys as they are uncomfortable, damage vehicles and can increase journey times.

"It is not just drivers that potholes impact. They are even more of a menace for cyclists, horses and pedestrians as it is very easy to trip up over one, which risks falls and the injuries associated with them.