Museum ready to put on weekend of coronation fun

Members of staff at the museum are working hard to get the place ready

The museum is putting on a host of activities over the bank holiday weekend, providing a chance for people to go back in time and look at royal celebrations from across the last 200 years.

With events running from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8, it will be an opportunity to discover how people across the Black Country celebrated the United Kingdom’s kings and queens, see the royal souvenirs that were made here in the Black Country and discover the truth about King Edward VIII, the king who never had a coronation.

The museum will host a weekend of activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Those visiting will be able to head into the canalside village to explore period houses and shops, meet historic characters, including Mr Singh, the pub landlady and the bossy street party organiser, who need help setting up for the celebrations, and join in the street parties.

A spokesperson for the Museum said: "Make sure to come dressed for the occasion.

"Why don’t you dig out your fancy dress costume, wear red, white and blue, or even dress in your finest for a royal bash.

There will be street games on the cobbled street

"Grab a bag of the Museum’s famously bostin’ fish & chips and sit down to enjoy the jubilant atmosphere with a good old-fashioned sing along at the Museum’s village street party."

There will be a range of traditional street games and races and a chance to go home with paper souvenirs and loaves of bread from the village baker.

Traditional clothing, food and games will be part of the festivities

Alongside the coronation events will be the regular attractions at the museum, including the traditional sweet shop, the coal mine experience, a ride on the vintage bus, a chance to see a film at the Lime Light Cinema, the Victorian School and the Elephant and Castle pub.

Additional to Saturday only, although this event is for those who wish to celebrate and participate in the main village event and activities, there will also be a screening of the coronation service for those who would like to sit and relax in the park, with limited seating available.