Veteran adventurer and campaigner from Wombourne scoops national award

Alan Peace with his award

The charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in volunteering made by people from all walks of life and 2023 marks 20 years of the recognition programme.

It also marks Alan Peace’s 20th year of fundraising and volunteering for the charity, during which time he has tackled countless daring and ambitious challenges and campaigned for major political changes such as plain tobacco packaging.

Alan, aged 77, from Wombourne, was named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow in appreciation of his exceptional loyalty and dedication to the cause.

He picked up the award on March 31 during a ceremony in Nottingham, presented by Cancer Research UK’s director of fundraising Simon Ledsham.

An audience at Colwick Hall heard how, as one of the charity’s longest-serving campaigns ambassadors, Alan has worked tirelessly to support campaigns such as ‘Cancer Won’t Wait’ to reduce cancer waiting times.

He also successfully helped campaign for a change in the law to remove adverts from all tobacco products in 2016.

Since Alan’s wife Joan died in 2004, the former Himley Hall park warden has also taken on several mammoth challenges, including climbing some of the world’s highest mountains, to raise more than £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Alan said: I’ve been a mountaineer and trekker for over 60 years and have been in the fortunate position of being able to turn my love of the mountains and the outdoors generally into fundraisers for Cancer Research UK to help the charity find the answer to cancer.

“I’m delighted to receive the award. Volunteering is one of the most satisfying and rewarding things anyone can do.

Alan Peace

"However you volunteer, as well as making new friends and possibly learning new skills, it gives you a good feeling inside knowing you are doing something which will benefit others.”

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Thanks to the dedication of almost 30,000 volunteers supporting us right across the charity – from fundraising and increasing awareness of cancer to helping run shops and events – Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of progress that has seen cancer survival in the UK double over the past 40 years.

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Alan who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.”

The 2023 Flame of Hope Awards are being held at seven locations across the UK.

Alan is among 140 individuals and groups being recognised.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the West Midlands, Paula Young, said: “Alan never ceases to amaze us with his enthusiasm, energy and drive.

"Last year he tackled the 630-mile Southwest Coast Path for the second year in a row, wild camping in all weathers along the way.

"Feats like this, along with his incredible campaigning work, marks Alan out as one of the most dedicated volunteers we’ve ever known. He consistently motivates us all and stands out as an inspirational volunteer from whom all of us can learn.”

Paula said volunteers like Alan were vital to the charity’s work and urged anyone who might be interested in helping to get in touch.

“Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person,” she said.

“That’s why, with volunteer numbers having dropped significantly due to the pandemic, we’re encouraging people to get involved and start their journey to a potential Flame of Hope Award now.

“Time volunteered is not ordinary time. It’s time infused with passion, drive and determination. It’s time honouring lost family members and friends. Or extra time gained thanks to advances in research.

“Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills. Committing just one hour a week can help make a difference to people affected by this devastating disease.”