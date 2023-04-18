Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Body found in Dudley woodland confirmed as missing father-of-two Mitchell Oakley

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished:

Police have confirmed that a man found dead in woodland near Barrow Hill Nature Reserve is Mitchell Oakley.

Pictures put out by police during the search for Mitchell Oakley
Pictures put out by police during the search for Mitchell Oakley

The 41-year-old, from Amblecote, absconded from Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on Tuesday, March 28 and had not been seen since.

A large police presence had been searching the Barrow Hill Nature Reserve in Gornal for a number of days, as well as vans from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mitchell Oakley's body was found on land in Buckpool Nature Reserve

Officers made the discovery of the body of a man in woodland near Buckpool Nature Reserve in Dudley on Monday evening.

The father-of-two's family have asked police to thank everyone who assisted in the search for Mitchell, shared appeals to find him and sent well wishes.

Specialist officers are supporting them at this time and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News