Body found in Dudley woodland confirmed as missing father-of-two Mitchell Oakley

Pictures put out by police during the search for Mitchell Oakley

The 41-year-old, from Amblecote, absconded from Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on Tuesday, March 28 and had not been seen since.

A large police presence had been searching the Barrow Hill Nature Reserve in Gornal for a number of days, as well as vans from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mitchell Oakley's body was found on land in Buckpool Nature Reserve

Officers made the discovery of the body of a man in woodland near Buckpool Nature Reserve in Dudley on Monday evening.

The father-of-two's family have asked police to thank everyone who assisted in the search for Mitchell, shared appeals to find him and sent well wishes.