Large police presence at nature reserve as search for missing man continues

A police and fire presence had remained at the scene

Residents living near Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve in Gornal reported seeing a number of police vans and also vans from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on an entranceway to the nature reserve on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed that the reason was the ongoing search for Mitchell Oakley, who went missing from Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital on Tuesday, March 28 and has not been seen since.

There were pieces of police tape left over from the scene

There were leftover pieces of police tape on trees above a brook area, located near to Gornal Wood Cemetery, and a police van and fire van remained at the scene on Coopers Bank Road, near to Smithy Lane.