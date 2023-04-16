Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Large police presence at nature reserve as search for missing man continues

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A large police presence has been seen around a nature reserve as the search for a missing man continues.

A police and fire presence had remained at the scene
A police and fire presence had remained at the scene

Residents living near Barrow Hill Local Nature Reserve in Gornal reported seeing a number of police vans and also vans from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on an entranceway to the nature reserve on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed that the reason was the ongoing search for Mitchell Oakley, who went missing from Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital on Tuesday, March 28 and has not been seen since.

There were pieces of police tape left over from the scene

There were leftover pieces of police tape on trees above a brook area, located near to Gornal Wood Cemetery, and a police van and fire van remained at the scene on Coopers Bank Road, near to Smithy Lane.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re continuing to search for Mitchell, and would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News