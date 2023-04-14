Reminder to tax and insure cars after seizure by police

The car was seized by police after being found to have no tax or insurance. Photo: Dudley Police

Community Support Officers from Dudley Police were called into action at around 3pm on Thursday when they discovered a car in the Kates Hill area of Dudley which was untaxed and uninsured.

The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, was seized by Dudley Police.

