Reminder to tax and insure cars after seizure by police

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

Drivers have been reminded of their legal requirement to tax and insure their cars after one was seized by police.

The car was seized by police after being found to have no tax or insurance. Photo: Dudley Police

Community Support Officers from Dudley Police were called into action at around 3pm on Thursday when they discovered a car in the Kates Hill area of Dudley which was untaxed and uninsured.

The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, was seized by Dudley Police.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Dudley Central Team 2 Police Community Support officers have spotted an untaxed and uninsured vehicle in the Kates Hill area of Dudley this afternoon (Thursday, April 13), which has now been seized and recovered.

"Please ensure your vehicle has current MOT, tax and valid insurance."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

