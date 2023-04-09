Dementia campaigner needs empty jam jars to keep raising money

Morrisons community champion Helen Nicholls, Morrisons manager Adam Kitto, Mike Wood MP and Claire Cambridge

Veteran Wordsley fundraiser Claire Cambridge is now making and selling her own home-made marmalade to raise funds for Dementia Care at Russells Hall Hospital.

Sold through local farm shops, Claire needs empty jam jars due to the huge popularity of her homemade marmalade.

To help boost Claire’s supply, Morrisons Kingswinford have now signed up to be a drop off location for donations of used, empty and clean jam jars with lids.

Claire said: "The reason I decided to do this campaign is because my own Mom had vascular dementia and I know how cruel the disease can be, and how it takes over their body. I also wanted to support my local hospital as this is something I have always done wherever I have lived.

“Now I live back in Wordsley, I wanted to give something back to our local hospital – especially as I am lucky to have had such great support from them with my own health issues over the last 12 months.

“I would also like to give thanks to everyone who has donated jars so far and supported this campaign.”

Dudley South MP Mike Wood said: “Dementia is such a terrible disease, and every bit of fundraising, whether for research into cures or improvements in support for those who are suffering from dementia locally makes a big difference.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Claire for all of her work in driving this fundraising, and to Morrisons Kingswinford for supporting Claire with her efforts”.