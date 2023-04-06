People 'run from bus' after it catches fire at Dudley bus station

The bus after firefighters had put out the fire at Dudley bus station. Photo: Amanda Taylor

Three stands at Dudley Bus Station were closed this afternoon as a result of the blaze on the National Express West Midlands bus.

Amanda Taylor, from Dudley, saw the drama unfold at around 3.30pm.

"The bus was fully on fire," she said. "It was sitting the in the depot and it just went up in flames. I saw some people running out of the bus when it started smoking, you could see the smoke come through the windows.

"The fire service got here pretty much straight away, which was good.

"I was so shocked, there were people on the bus and you could see the black smoke coming through the windows, everyone was so worried."

West Midlands Fire Service said crews responded to calls of a bus on fire at around 3.30pm, with passengers quickly evacuated by fire officers and transport staff.

A spokesman service said: "Two fire engines from Dudley and Tipton attended the incident, the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The vehicle was parked at the terminal, and the fire was on the top deck of the bus, causing damage to multiple seats. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using a hose reel to extinguish it.

"No one was hurt in the incident."

⚠️ 🔥 Due to a bus fire at #Dudley bus station. Stands S, T, and U are currently out of use. Services that use these stands are being diverted to stands P & N@nxwestmidlands @diamondbuses pic.twitter.com/jlj2vpbe0K — Transport for West Midlands (@TransportForWM) April 6, 2023