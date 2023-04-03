New appeal to find missing man last seen leaving Dudley hospital six days ago

Have you seen Mitchell?

Mitchell was last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital on March 28 but the police have found new CCTV footage of him.

Dudley Police tweeted: "We're again appealing to find missing man Mitchell.

"The 41-year-old from Wolverhampton has been missing since March 28 and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen leaving Russells Hall Hospital wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers and black trainers."

Have you seen Mitchell?

The police added: "New CCTV footage of Mitchell has been obtained, so we are hoping someone will have seen him.