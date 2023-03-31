Firefighters from three stations were called to reports of a fire at Dudley Tesco Extra

Firefighters from Dudley, Oldbury and Tipton were called to the Tesco Extra on Birmingham New Road after reports of a fire on the ground level of the supermarket at around 10.30pm on Thursday, March 30.

The first crew arrived four minutes later and discovered a metal storage crate containing recycling waste on fire, using breath apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed as out 40 minutes later.

No injuries were reported from the staff and customers and after revisiting the site to check air quality at 2.35am, the incident was closed at 2.52am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just after 10.30pm on Thursday we responded to a ground-floor fire at the Tesco Superstore on Birmingham Road, Dudley.

"Three fire engines, crewed by firefighters from Tipton, Dudley and Oldbury responded to the incident, with the first appliance arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The fire was discovered in a metal storage crate containing recycling waste. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed to be out at 11.10pm.

"All staff and customers were evacuated prior to our arrival and there were no reported injuries, despite paramedics being in attendance.

"Colleagues from West Midlands Police also assisted at the scene.