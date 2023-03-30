CCTV appeal after Dudley woman assaulted by three masked men in attempted robbery at her own home

The footage on the cameras at the house shows the robbery as it went on. Photo: West Midlands Police

The attack happened at 2.20pm after three men arrived in a white van, with two of the men caught on camera dragging the woman into her home and assaulting her, demanding money before leaving.

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the ordeal at the victim's home on Claycroft Terrace in Dudley on the afternoon of Friday, March 24.

One of the men was described as being in his late 20s, standing around 5ft 4ins and with a Black Country accent, while another was described as 5ft 7ins and of a lean build.

CCTV images show the men wearing balaclavas.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible via 101 or on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "We want to speak to three men following an assault and attempted robbery in Dudley on Friday 24 March.

"At around 2.20pm, a woman was assaulted at her home in Claycroft Terrace in Dudley, after three men arrived in a white van.

"Two of the men dragged the woman inside her home where they assaulted her and demanded money before making off.

"One of the men was described as white, late 20s, around 5ft 4 inches tall with a black country accent.

"Another was white, around 5ft 7 inches and of lean build.

"Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting the crime 20/284894/23."