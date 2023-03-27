Notification Settings

Dudley road closed for two days due to emergency gas main repairs

By Emma Walker DudleyPublished: Comments

A road in Dudley will be closed for two days due to emergency gas main repairs.

Buses are diverted in the area due to the closure on Chad Road.

It will be in place from Monday until Wednesday, March 27.

The 82 bus to Dudley is being diverted from Castle Street, Vicarage Road, Birmingham New Road, Sedgley Road, Parkes Hall road and then will follow the normal line of the route. The 82 to Wolverhampton will run the reverse of the above.

