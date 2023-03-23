Family's fury as boy, 15, hurt in 'deliberate' Dudley hit-and-run

Stephen Pritchard was run over repeatedly by a car in Dudley

Stephen Pritchard, who has learning difficulties and attends a special school, was left seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

His family say he was with a group of friends on Willow Road in Wrens Nest, Dudley when the group received a Facebook message saying "someone's coming to run you lot over".

At around 6.20pm, the group of around 15 saw two cars approach them before Stephen was "pushed into a steel fence and run over several times". The car fled the scene following the incident on March 10.

Police have been conducting house to house enquiries as they try and track down the car which fled the scene immediately. CCTV footage is also being investigated.

Stephen sustained a broken leg after the incident, and was taken to hospital with pins inserted to fix the break. Another teenager was also injured in the incident.

Stephen Pritchard's family say he was pushed against this fence and repeatedly run over

Stephen's grandad, who is also called Stephen, told the Express & Star: "The car drove into them. They rammed him up against the fence and drove over him again and again. They did this deliberately.

"They put the lights on as if to look to see where he was, but luckily he managed to crawl away into an alleyway.

"We were astounded to be honest that something like that would happen in this day and age. It's hard to believe anyone in this country would drive into a group of teenagers."

He said Stephen attends a special school and also suffers with Chrohn's disease.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating after a boy was injured when he was hit by a car near an alleyway in Willow Road, Dudley at about 6.20pm on Friday, March 10.

Stephen Pritchard was seriously injured after the collision

"The car left the scene and the boy, 15, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his leg. House-to-house enquiries are continuing and CCTV opportunities are being reviewed as part of our on-going enquiries."